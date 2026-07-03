/Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, becomes oldest FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goalscorer at age of...

ristiano Ronaldo has once again rewritten the football history books, becoming the oldest player to score in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. At 41 years and 147 days old, Ronaldo achieved the historic feat during Portugal's thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium.
The historic milestone goal also marked a deeply personal breakthrough for Ronaldo: it was his first-ever career goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, arriving in his record-breaking sixth tournament appearance.
ALSO READ: Harry Kane on cusp of history, needs 11 goals to surpass Lionel Messi's massive record
With Portugal trailing 1-0 after an opening strike from Croatia's Ivan Perisic, a pivotal VAR review in the 67th minute awarded a penalty to Roberto Martinez's side. Stepping up to the spot under immense pressure, Ronaldo coolly converted the penalty kick to draw Portugal level and sending the Portugal fans into raptures.
In doing so, Ronaldo eclipsed the previous record held by his former international teammate Pepe, who scored in the 2022 knockout stages against Switzerland at 39 years and 283 days old.
The Round of 32 fixture between Portugal and Croatia at BMO Field in Toronto was historic before a ball was even kicked. Facing off against his long-time rival and former Real Madrid teammate, 40-year-old Luka Modrić, the match marked the first time in World Cup history that two outfield players over the age of 40 shared the pitch.
While Modric controlled the tempo beautifully for long spells, Portugal found the decisive edge late in the game.
41 years, 147 days: Ronaldo's exact age, making him the oldest knockout-stage appearance maker and goalscorer in tournament history.
2nd Oldest Overall: Ronaldo is now the second-oldest goalscorer in any World Cup match, trailing only Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who scored at age 42 in 1994.
26 World Cup Matches: Ronaldo moved into sole possession of the third-most appearances in tournament history, sitting just one behind Lothar Matthaus (27) and three behind Lionel Messi (29).
6 Tournaments: The first male player to participate - and score - in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.
At an age when most players have long retired, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations. This performance silenced doubters and added another chapter to his record-breaking career.
Portugal now advances with renewed momentum, while Ronaldo's presence remains a massive boost in their quest for World Cup glory.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.