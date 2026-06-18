/Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name deeper into football immortality at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Taking the field for Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against DR Congo at the NRG Stadium, Ronaldo became only the second men's player in football history to feature in six different World Cup editions.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo joined his historic, long-time rival Lionel Messi, who earlier became the first player to reach six World Cups when he started Argentina’s opening match against Algeria.
Both icons were seen sporting a newly minted "Legacy" sleeve badge introduced by FIFA to uniquely recognize athletes who have maintained their standard of play across five or more World Cup cycles.
Beyond entering the six-tournament club alongside Messi, Ronaldo also broke the record as the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days old, surpassing former Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson's 2022 record. During FIFA World Cup 2022, Hutchinson took the field at the age of 39 years and 296 days.
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Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey spans major milestones across modern football history:
Despite the individual milestone, the game against DR Congo was defined by a collective sense of frustration for the Portuguese side. A spirited DR Congo side held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their Group K opener, striking a blow to the European giants' early group stage ambitions.
Portugal initially looked in total control when 21-year-old midfield starlet Joao Neves put his country ahead in just the sixth minute with a fine header. However, the African nation struck back on the stroke of half-time via Yoane Wissa, securing their first-ever World Cup point and goal in history.
Ronaldo struggled to influence the game against a physical Congolese defensive line, registering just 25 total touches and failing to get any of his three shots on target. The blank extends his current scoring drought in major international tournaments to 10 consecutive appearances.
Portugal and Ronaldo will have a swift chance to put the opening performance behind them and hunt for three points when they face Uzbekistan next in Group K.
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