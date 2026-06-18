Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record

Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, continues to chase his first World Cup title, a crowning glory that has eluded him despite his club dominance.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England announce squad for historic women's test against India at Lord's
Alice Capsey5 min ago
2
Gujarat police5 min ago
3
WBJEE 202610 min ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo12 min ago
5
PM Kisan17 min ago