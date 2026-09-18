Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement speculation, named in Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement speculation, named in Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 41-year-old forward will continue his international career under new head coach Jorge Jesus.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement speculation, named in Nations League squad
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement speculation, named in Nations League squad
2
3
4
5