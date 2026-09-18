/Cristiano Ronaldo ends Portugal retirement speculation, named in Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has put an end to speculation over his international future after being named in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The veteran forward has been included in new head coach Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad, confirming that Ronaldo remains available for international duty despite previously refusing to reveal whether he would continue playing for the national team.
Ronaldo, 41, had indicated after Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-16 defeat to eventual champions Spain in July that the tournament would be his final World Cup. However, he stopped short of announcing his retirement from international football.
His inclusion in Portugal’s Nations League squad now confirms that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will continue to represent his country under Jesus.
Jesus was appointed as Portugal’s new head coach following Roberto Martinez’s departure after the team’s World Cup exit. The former Al-Nassr manager already knows Ronaldo well, having worked with the forward at club level in Saudi Arabia.
The duo helped Al-Nassr win the league title last season, and Jesus has now selected Ronaldo for his first international assignment.
However, Jesus made it clear that Ronaldo will not receive special treatment under his management. "All the called-up players are at my disposal; if he performs well, he plays. If he doesn’t perform well, he doesn’t play. That’s how I treat everyone," Jesus told reporters.
Ronaldo remains the leading scorer in men’s international football with 146 goals for Portugal. The forward is also closing in on the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. He currently has 979 goals across club and international football.
Jesus believes Ronaldo is more likely to reach the landmark while playing for Al-Nassr than with Portugal. "I think he’s more likely to score his thousandth goal for Al-Nassr than for the Portuguese national team," Jesus said.
Portugal will open their Nations League campaign at home against Wales on September 24. They will then travel to face Norway on September 27. The Portuguese side will take on Denmark away on October 1 before hosting Norway on October 4.
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares
Defenders: Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Tavares, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabio Silva, Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao
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