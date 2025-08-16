Cristiano Ronaldo Engagement: Watch Spicy Meeting Between Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu & Cr7 That Sparked Dating Rumors

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback video of her meeting football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The timing of her post coincided with Ronaldo’s announcement of his engagement to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez. Basu reposted a fan account’s video on her Instagram story, capturing a moment where she and Ronaldo shared the stage. The video was captioned, “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo.” This glimpse into the past surfaced shortly after Ronaldo and Rodríguez revealed their engagement on social media. Rodríguez posted a photo showcasing a dazzling diamond ring alongside the message, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas (Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives).”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez initially met in 2016 at a Gucci Boutique in Madrid, and their relationship became public the following year. Together, they have five children: Ronaldo’s eldest son Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and daughters Alana and Bella.

Basu met Ronaldo in 2007 at the New Seven Wonders of the World event held in Lisbon. They also attended the afterparty, where a photograph of the two went viral, sparking rumors of a romantic connection. However, Basu later clarified on the show "Aap Ki Adalat," stating, “He is very tall, and there was too much noise. Every time he had to talk to me, he had to bend down.”

ALSO READ - India To Snub Star With 161 T20I SR Just To Accommodate Shubman Gill In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Basu's Controversy

The 46-year-old actress recently drew widespread support online after facing body-shaming remarks from fellow actor Mrunal Thakur. An old viral video showed Thakur jokingly calling Basu “manly,” to which Basu responded with an empowering message: “Strong women lift each other up....Get those muscles, beautiful ladies...we should be strong...muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!!!”

Professionally, Basu has been away from the spotlight for some time. Her latest film appearance was in the 2025 movie “Alone,” where she starred opposite her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Before that, she featured in the 2020 web series “Dangerous.”

Ronaldo's India Visit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr has been drawn with India’s FC Goa and two other teams from Iraq (Al Zawra'a) and Tajikistan (FC Istiklol) in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two on Friday. This draw means Ronaldo, if he stays fit, is expected to play his first professional match against an Indian club. However, there is uncertainty about Ronaldo playing in India due to a clause in his contract that reportedly restricts his travel for away fixtures in the tournament. Regardless, Ronaldo is set to appear in the home match against FC Goa, which will take place in Riyadh.

Also Read- Yograj Singh Turns 'ROHITIAN' Slamming Critics Says, 'Rohit Aapki Hume 5 Saal Aur Zarurat Hai'