/Cristiano Ronaldo fined $285, suspended for 30 days for leaving Portugal camp after coach Jorge Jesus rift

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 30-day suspension and a fine of €255 ($285) from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) following an unauthorized walkout from the national team training camp.
The disciplinary measures stem from an incident where the veteran forward abruptly left international duty after a heated disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus.
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What happened?
Notably, Ronaldo left Portugal's base in Copenhagen on September 30, ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark on October 1. The dispute stemmed from the previous game against Norway on September 27, where he was an unused substitute after warming up.
In a lengthy Instagram statement posted in early October, Ronaldo said coach Jorge Jesus had indicated he would receive around 30 minutes of playing time but did not use him, then allegedly failed to stick to a pre-agreed public explanation. He described the events as an "absolute breach of trust" and left the camp.
Jesus denied making any such agreement with Ronaldo. Portugal went on to win the Denmark match and a subsequent game against Norway without their captain, remaining top of their Nations League group with a perfect record.
Ronaldo later apologised for leaving his teammates and for not acknowledging supporters after the Norway game. He accepted responsibility, said he expected to be punished, and stated he remained available for selection once any sanction was served.
Mitigating Circumstances And Federation Ruling
In a formal statement confirming the sanction, the FPF classified the penalty as "adequate and sufficient" after conducting a disciplinary review. Ronaldo submitted a formal document admitting to the facts outlined in the charges, accompanied by an apology acknowledging that his conduct warranted disciplinary action.
The federation noted that his prompt admission and otherwise clean disciplinary record with the national team served as mitigating factors, preventing heavier potential sanctions.
The €255 ($285) penalty represents the maximum monetary fine permissible under federation regulations once mitigating circumstances are applied.
Key Details Of The Sanction
Sanction: 30-day ban from international duty and €255 ($285) fine.
Governing Body: Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).
Cause: Disciplinary breach and walkout following a clash with manager Jorge Jesus.
Status: Ronaldo retains the right to appeal the ruling, though he has publicly accepted accountability for
the incident.
Ronaldo remains Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer and appearance-maker in men’s international football.
The episode has highlighted ongoing questions about his role and relationship with Jesus - who previously worked with him at Al-Nassr - as the 41-year-old continues his international career.
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