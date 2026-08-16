/Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says 'This is probably my last year of football'

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped his strongest hint yet that his remarkable football career could be nearing its end, with the Portugal superstar revealing that the ongoing 2026-27 season could "probably" be his last in professional football.
The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward made the revelation during an interview with Vogue, while discussing his plans for life after football and the legacy he hopes to leave behind. Ronaldo, however, stopped short of announcing an official retirement date.
Ronaldo said he wants to ensure that his final chapter in football leaves behind a lasting legacy. "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy."
The use of "probably" means Ronaldo has not formally confirmed that he will retire at the end of the current season. However, his comments represent one of his clearest indications that his playing career is approaching its conclusion.
Ronaldo's professional career has spanned around 25 years, taking him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr. He has established himself as one of the most decorated and recognisable players in football history.
While retirement would mark the end of an extraordinary playing career, Ronaldo revealed that he has already thought about what comes next.
The Portugal star said he has his future mapped out and expects to keep himself occupied through several activities. He mentioned travelling more, spending time with family and watching and playing padel, a sport he enjoys.
Ronaldo also reflected on the sacrifices required during his 25-year career and said he wants to enjoy what he and his family have achieved once football no longer dominates his daily life.
Ronaldo's latest comments come after he completed his sixth FIFA World Cup with Portugal in 2026. He had previously indicated that the 2026 tournament would be his final World Cup appearance.
Despite being 41, Ronaldo remains an active player for Al-Nassr and continues to be a major figure in the Saudi Pro League. His career has included five Ballon d'Or awards and five Champions League titles, while Real Madrid credit him with 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances for the club.
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