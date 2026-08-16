Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says 'This is probably my last year of football'

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says 'This is probably my last year of football'

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped his strongest hint yet that his remarkable football career could be nearing its end, with the Portugal superstar revealing that the ongoing 2026-27 season could "probably" be his last in professional football.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says 'This is probably my last year of football'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says 'This is probably my last year of football'
2
3
4
5