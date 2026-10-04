/Cristiano Ronaldo likes video comparing his treatment with Lionel Messi amid growing Portugal rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has added further fuel to speculation surrounding his Portugal future after liking a social media post that compared the way he is treated by the national team with Lionel Messi's treatment in Argentina.
The Portugal captain’s social media activity comes days after he left the national team camp ahead of the Nations League clash against Denmark. Ronaldo had reportedly been informed that he would not start the game, having also been an unused substitute in Portugal’s previous match against Norway.
Ronaldo liked a video shared by Sport TV featuring former Brazil international Felipe Melo, who criticised the way the Portugal forward is treated compared to Messi. Melo argued that Messi enjoys greater respect from Argentina’s players and suggested that Ronaldo deserves similar treatment from his Portugal teammates.
"I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to the Argentina players with Messi," Melo said. He added that he believed Ronaldo receives more respect from opponents than from those around him and called the situation unacceptable.
The fact that Ronaldo liked the post quickly attracted attention on social media, particularly amid the uncertainty surrounding his future with Portugal.
Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp after a discussion with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca, according to the forward's own statement. In a social media post, Ronaldo said he would reveal the reasons behind his decision “in time” and wished Portugal and his teammates well.
The development came after Ronaldo was left on the bench against Norway. It was his first time being an unused substitute for Portugal since Euro 2008, although his previous omission came in a different context.
The situation has since led to speculation about Ronaldo's relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus and his future in international football.
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has publicly backed Ronaldo amid the controversy. Fernandes said he had spoken to Ronaldo and described him as a major symbol of Portuguese football.
"The most important thing is that, regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country," Fernandes said. He also urged people to stop creating divisions around the situation.
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