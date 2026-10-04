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Cristiano Ronaldo likes video comparing his treatment with Lionel Messi amid growing Portugal rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has added further fuel to speculation surrounding his Portugal future after liking a social media post that compared the way he is treated by the national team with Lionel Messi's treatment in Argentina.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo likes video comparing his treatment with Lionel Messi amid growing Portugal rift
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Cristiano Ronaldo likes video comparing his treatment with Lionel Messi amid growing Portugal rift
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