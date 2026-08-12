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Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez after 10 years: Inside their private ceremony

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially tied the knot with his long time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, celebrating their union in an intimate civil ceremony held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez after 10 years: Inside their private ceremony
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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