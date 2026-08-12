/Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez after 10 years: Inside their private ceremony

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially tied the knot with his long time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, celebrating their union in an intimate civil ceremony held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The wedding took place exactly one year following their engagement in the coastal town of Cascais, located near the capital city of Lisbon, with formal confirmation issued by the Brunswick Group.
The five time Ballon d'Or winner shared the personal milestone with his global followers on his official Instagram account. The photograph displayed the couple holding hands while showing off their wedding rings, accompanied by the simple caption "C(heart emoji)G". Reports confirmed that the couple exchanged vows during "a private and intimate moment attended by their five children."
Cristiano Ronaldo shared this photo on his social media— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 11, 2026
(via @cristiano) pic.twitter.com/thMTwW6LOU
A Decade Long Journey from Madrid to Saudi Arabia
The marriage marks a significant milestone in a relationship that began a decade ago in Spain. The couple first crossed paths in 2016 at a Gucci boutique in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant while Ronaldo was starring for La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid. The pair reconnected days later at a brand event outside her working hours, developing a connection that grew into a tight knit family unit while residing across Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.
The couple raises five children together: eldest son Cristiano Jr., surrogate twins Eva Maria and Mateo born in mid 2017, daughter Alana Martina born in November 2017, and youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda.
On the club stage, the 41 year old forward continues to represent Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where he is scheduled to begin his upcoming domestic campaign this Saturday. Across his international career, Ronaldo stands as the highest goalscorer in men's international football history with 146 goals for Portugal.
Emotional World Cup Farewell in Arlington
The wedding arrives just weeks after an emotional conclusion to Ronaldo's international summer on the pitch, where he made a record tying sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Prior to Portugal's Round of 16 fixture against Spain, the veteran forward publicly confirmed that the 2026 tournament would represent his final appearance at the World Cup stage.
Portugal's tournament campaign came to a sudden halt on July 6, 2026, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Spain secured a 1 to 0 victory. With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino struck in the first minute of second half stoppage time following a pass from Ferran Torres.
The late goal condemned Portugal to elimination and brought a poignant end to Ronaldo's 20 year World Cup career. Despite several scoring opportunities for Portugal, including missed chances from both Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the team could not find an equalizer. The legendary forward left the pitch in tears, with FIFA subsequently confirming that he has no intention of returning for future World Cup editions.
Historical Tournament Legacy and World Cup Records
Ronaldo made his World Cup debut two decades ago in 2006, when Portugal reached the semifinals before securing a fourth place finish, which remains Ronaldo's best outcome at the tournament. Subsequent campaigns yielded a Round of 16 exit in 2010, a group stage departure in 2014, and another pre quarterfinal elimination in 2018. The national team advanced to the quarterfinals during the 2022 edition in Qatar, the same tournament where his long time rival Lionel Messi largely settled the GOAT debate by captaining Argentina to the trophy following a masterclass performance against France in the final. Portugal's absolute best World Cup finish remains third place, achieved in 1966.
Despite facing intense public debate regarding his selection leading into the 2026 tournament, Ronaldo delivered a solid individual display, recording three goals across five matches.
Ronaldo's overall World Cup career concludes with 27 total appearances and 11 goals. His 27 matches stand as the most by any Portuguese player in tournament history and second overall globally, while his 11 goals make him Portugal's leading World Cup goalscorer after eclipsing Eusebio's previous mark of nine goals. Furthermore, Ronaldo stands as the only player in football history to score in six separate World Cup tournaments, netting goals across the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions. As he transitions away from international tournament football, his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez marks a joyful personal chapter alongside his peerless sporting legacy
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