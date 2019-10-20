Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi, David Beckham to top Instagram's highest earners list

Portugese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap as he emerged as the highest earner on the social media platform, Instagram.

The 34-year-old Juventus star, who recently also topped the list of athletes making the most money from Instagram posts, has defeated Barcelona star striker and Argentine professional Lionel Messi and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner among others to take the top honours overall in the list of highest earners on the social media platform.

According to a study on Buzz Bingo, Ronaldo has generated a whopping $47.8 million USD from the sponsored posts he runs on his official Instagram account. The footballer, who has posted a total of 34 sponsored advertisements throughout the year, has earned around $1.4 million USD for every post.

Notably, Ronaldo also tops the list of the most-followed Instagram account with over 186 million followers, which is almost 20 million more than second-placed Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's old nemesis Messi is occupying the second spot in the list of highest earners on Instagram with an earning of $23.3 million USD from 36 sponsored posts, hypebeast.com reported.

American model Kendall Jenner is placed at the third spot with an earning of $15.9 million from her paid Instagram posts, followed by former England footballer David Beckham ($10.7 million USD) and American singer Selena Gomez-- who has amassed $8 million USD so far.

Here is the list of top 10 highest celebrity Instagram earners:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $47.8 million

2. Lionel Messi – $23.3 million

3. Kendall Jenner – $15.9 million

4. David Beckham – $10.7 million

5. Selena Gomez – $8 million

6. Neymar Jr. – $7.2 million

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $4 million

8. Kylie Jenner – $3.8 million

9. Ronaldinho – $2.6 million

10. Khloe Kardashian – $1.2 million