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Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portugal football federation after National Team fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were opened over his departure from the national team camp. The case has been classified as urgent, but no final punishment has been announced yet.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portugal football federation after National Team fallout
Image Credit: Instagram/ @cristiano

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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