Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr has been drawn with India’s FC Goa and two other teams from Iraq (Al Zawra'a) and Tajikistan (FC Istiklol) in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two on Friday. This draw means Ronaldo, if he stays fit, is expected to play his first professional match against an Indian club. However, there is uncertainty about Ronaldo playing in India due to a clause in his contract that reportedly restricts his travel for away fixtures in the tournament. Regardless, Ronaldo is set to appear in the home match against FC Goa, which will take place in Riyadh. As part of the group stage’s home-and-away format, both teams will face each other twice. For FC Goa, the clash against Al Nassr will be one of the most high-profile matches in the club’s history since its founding in 2014.

Another Indian club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has been placed in Group C alongside Sepahan SC (Iran), Al Hussein (Jordan), and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan).

FC GOA Earns Their Place

FC Goa earned their place in the AFC Champions League Two by defeating Oman’s Al Seeb 2-1, holding off a late fightback from the Oman side. Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio scored for FC Goa. Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their spot in the tournament after winning the 2024/25 Indian Super League Shield.

Last year, Al Nassr competed in the AFC Champions League Elite, where Ronaldo played three away matches but missed two others, including the round-of-16 away leg, partly due to injury. He featured in away games against Esteghlal FC, Al-Gharafa, and Yokohama FM. This summer, Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr sparked intense speculation, with many predicting a move to the USA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the Portuguese legend put those rumors to rest by extending his contract with Al Nassr last month.

Messi - Ronaldo In India

Adding to the football excitement around India, legendary Argentine captain Lionel Messi is also set to visit the country. Lionel Messi may be seen playing cricket later this year, as plans are underway for him to participate in a seven-a-side exhibition match at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. If all goes well, Indian cricket greats like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma could join the star-studded lineup. The event is being organised as part of Messi’s promotional tour of India. According to the Indian Express, A prominent event management agency has reportedly approached the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to book the stadium for the match. The organisers are currently finalising the logistics.

