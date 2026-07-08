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Cristiano Ronaldo, USA exit trigger massive drop in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal ticket prices

The elimination of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and co-hosts USA has reportedly triggered a sharp fall in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal ticket prices, with resale values dropping significantly. According to ticket marketplace data, increased ticket availability and the absence of two major fan-favourite teams have led to a major correction in the secondary market ahead of the last-eight clashes.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, USA exit trigger massive drop in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal ticket prices
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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