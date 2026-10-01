/Cristiano Ronaldo walks out of Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus fallout, retirement looms

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, bringing an abrupt twist to an already tense situation involving the veteran forward and new head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo announced his departure on Wednesday after speaking with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.
The development came shortly after Jesus addressed the media and confirmed that Ronaldo would not start against Denmark. The Portugal captain subsequently made his decision public on social media, saying he would explain the reasons behind his departure at a later stage.
Ronaldo wrote: 'After the National Team Coach's press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the National Team camp. In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.'
How The Rift Developed
The background to the situation dates back to Portugal's Nations League meeting with Norway. Ronaldo had started the previous match against Wales, a 1-0 victory on September 24, but was left among the substitutes for the 2-1 win over Norway on September 27. He remained on the bench for the entire match despite warming up during the second half.
Goncalo Ramos scored the winning goal against Norway, while Jesus ultimately decided against sending Ronaldo onto the field. The decision reportedly left Ronaldo frustrated, with the forward walking down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates in thanking the travelling supporters.
Jesus later made it clear that reputation would not determine his team selections.
'His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count. Cristiano is a player like any other. If he is performing well, he will play. If he isn't, he won't.'
Ronaldo then worked separately in the gym instead of joining the main squad for training. The Portuguese Football Federation said he was not injured, while Jesus rejected suggestions that the player had refused to train.
'He didn't refuse [to train]. He's going to train today. It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.'
Jesus Reasserts His Authority
With reports of tension circulating, Proença travelled to Copenhagen as the situation drew increasing attention. Jesus insisted that there was no major disagreement that needed resolving.
'They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that wasn't even an issue. Cris, there's so much talk in Portugal that we have to talk, I don't understand what's going on. There was nothing to talk about.'
'The president came, obviously, he has to be here with the team. Given what was being said in Portugal, he wanted to know what had happened. But after dinner, we'd already resolved the problem, which wasn't a problem at all.'
However, Jesus also stressed that final decisions over Ronaldo's involvement remained his responsibility.
'I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach. I told the player that he was not going to play. I will put you on the bench. If I need you for 30 minutes, you will play; if not, you will not.'
'I told Cris that he wasn't going to play these two games. During the game I thought maybe I would need him and he would warm up. Then I didn't put him in... Any player, when we're out there warming up for 20 or 30 minutes and then don't get in the game, no one is happy about it. Especially Cris. Even if it were Pelé or Maradona.'
'No player will make me change my mind. Not him, nor anyone in football. Nor any president. Never, absolutely nobody.'
Ronaldo's Portugal Future Uncertain
Ronaldo's departure has now raised questions over whether he will represent Portugal again. Portuguese publication O Jogo has reported that he has made an irreversible decision to end his international career, although Ronaldo himself has not announced retirement.
The 41 year old remains Portugal's record men's international goalscorer with 146 goals and has 234 appearances for the national side. Portugal currently leads Nations League Group A4 with six points from two matches, ahead of Denmark and Norway.
Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark on October 1 before hosting Norway on October 4.
The federation has confirmed Ronaldo's departure while stating that preparations for the upcoming fixtures will continue with the remaining 24 players. For now, Ronaldo has promised that his version of events will emerge 'in due time', leaving the circumstances behind his exit open to further scrutiny
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