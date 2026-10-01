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Cristiano Ronaldo walks out of Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus fallout, retirement looms

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, bringing an abrupt twist to an already tense situation involving the veteran forward and new head coach Jorge Jesus.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo walks out of Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus fallout, retirement looms
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Cristiano Ronaldo walks out of Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus fallout, retirement looms
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