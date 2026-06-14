/Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture towards YouTuber Celine Dept goes viral ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgian content creator Celine Dept broke down in tears after finally meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and creating content with the football icon she has long called her inspiration. Just days before Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign began, her long-cherished dream became a reality.
The emotional meeting between Ronaldo and Celine has now gone viral on social media, with fans across the world celebrating the heartwarming interaction between the Portuguese superstar and one of his biggest admirers.
The now-viral video shows Celine already in tears even before Ronaldo fully approaches her at Portugal's training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
As the five-time Ballon d'Or winner walked towards her, he comforted the emotional influencer, saying, "Don't cry."
Unable to hide her emotions, Celine thanked Ronaldo and said, "Thank you for everything, you're such an inspiration."
The Portuguese captain then happily agreed to pose for a picture with her, making the moment even more reasonable.
Celine Dept is one of the biggest football content creators in the world. The Belgian influencer has built a massive following through football challenges, trick-shot videos and collaborations with some of the sport's biggest names.
Despite having already created content with stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, meeting Cristiano Ronaldo remained a personal dream for the 26-year-old.
In several videos and interviews over the years, Celine has spoken about how Ronaldo inspired her to play football and pursue her passion for the sport.
Born in Ostend, Belgium, Celine Dept was a footballer before becoming a full-time content creator. She started posting videos on TikTok and YouTube in 2019 and has since become one of Belgium's biggest social media stars.
She currently has more than 16 million followers on TikTok and nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube. Her football-related content and collaboration with many footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haland and other recognisable faces have made her popular.
The meeting resonated with fans because it was more than just a photo opportunity. It captured a lifelong supporter finally meeting
her idol. The emotional exchange and Ronaldo's warm response offered fans a glimpse of a more personal side of the Portuguese legend ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
Portugal begin their World Cup journey against DR Congo on June 17 and have been drawn in Group K alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan.
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