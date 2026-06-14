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Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture towards YouTuber Celine Dept goes viral ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming moment with Belgian YouTuber Celine Dept, who broke down in tears after finally meeting her idol ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The emotional video quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the long-awaited meeting between the football icon and one of his biggest admirers.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture towards YouTuber Celine Dept goes viral ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: Pic Credits: @celine.dept/ Instagram

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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