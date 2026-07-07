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Cristiano Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup ends with unwanted record as Portugal exit against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup campaign ended on a disappointing note as Portugal bowed out to Spain in the Round of 16. The Portuguese superstar also finished the tournament with an unwanted World Cup record, adding to the heartbreak of his final appearance.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup ends with unwanted record as Portugal exit against Spain
Image Credit: X/ Fabrizio Romano

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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