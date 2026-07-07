Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The defeat not only ended Portugal's campaign but also marked the legendary forward's final appearance at football's biggest stage.
While Ronaldo leaves behind a remarkable World Cup legacy, his final tournament also saw him register an unwanted record. The Portuguese captain finished the 2026 edition with 17 shots without creating a single scoring chance for a teammate, the highest by any player in a single FIFA World Cup campaign.
As per the statistics, Ronaldo surpassed the previous record held by Mexico's Alberto Garcia Aspe, who attempted 15 shots without creating a chance during the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo's tally of 17 shots now tops the list of players with the most attempts in a single World Cup edition without setting up a teammate.
Most shots without creating a chance in a single FIFA World Cup:
Player Country Year Shots
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2026 17
Alberto Garcia Aspe Mexico 1998 15
Jerzy Gorgoń Poland 1974 13
Katlego Mphela South Africa 2010 13
Denis Cheryshev Russia 2018 13
Portugal looked set to take Spain into extra time before Mikel Merino struck in the 90th minute to hand the Spaniards a dramatic 1-0 victory in Dallas.
The Round of 16 clash remained goalless for almost the entire contest, with both sides producing disciplined defensive performances. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa made a string of important saves, while Spain controlled possession for long periods before finally finding the breakthrough through Merino.
The win sent Spain into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, while Portugal's campaign came to an end.
Ronaldo featured in five matches during the tournament and finished with three goals. He scored a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stage before converting a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32.
His goal against Uzbekistan also saw him become the first player in men's football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, adding another milestone to an already glittering international career.
Overall, Ronaldo concludes his FIFA World Cup career with 11 goals in 27 matches across six editions of the tournament. However, despite rewriting several records during his career, the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy remained out of reach as Portugal bowed out in the Round of 16 of the 2026 edition.
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