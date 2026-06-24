/Croatia stay alive at FIFA World Cup 2026, Budimir strike knocks Panama out

FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama, thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Ante Budimir. In a match that offered plenty of effort but little attacking quality for long stretches, one well-worked move proved enough to separate the two sides and hand Zlatko Dalic’s men a crucial three points.
The result lifts Croatia to third place in Group L with three points and keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage intact. Meanwhile, Panama are out of contention with a game still left to play. It was another energetic display from the Central American side, but once again they struggled to convert promising attacks into goals.
Both teams entered the match under pressure after difficult starts to the tournament, and that tension showed in the opening 45 minutes. Croatia looked to dominate possession through Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, while Panama relied on fast breaks and attacks down the flanks.
Neither approach delivered many clear chances. Croatia controlled large portions of the ball but found it difficult to break through Panama’s organised defensive structure. Panama looked more dangerous whenever they moved forward with pace. They nearly found a breakthrough before halftime when a powerful Rodriguez header forced Dominik Livakovic into an excellent save. That was the standout moment of a first half that ended goalless.
Recognising the need for more attacking threat, Dalic made an immediate change at the beginning of the second half, introducing Ante Budimir and Andrej Kramaric. The move changed the flow of the game.
The breakthrough came in the 54th minute. Croatia finally found space down the wing as Mario Pasalic produced a clever backheel to release Josip Stanisic. The full-back delivered a precise cross across the face of goal, and Budimir timed his run perfectly before tapping home at the far post.
It was a simple finish, but it came from Croatia’s best move of the afternoon and ultimately decided the contest.
Croatia had a golden opportunity to double their lead only minutes later. Modric launched a swift counterattack and played Pasalic through on goal. With Martin Baturina available for a simple pass, Pasalic chose to shoot. Goalkeeper Mosquera made the save, and when the rebound fell kindly back to the Croatian midfielder, he somehow fired over from close range. It was a miss that kept Panama alive in the contest.
Knowing defeat would end their World Cup hopes, Panama increased the pressure as the second half progressed. Their best chance came in the 68th minute when Murillo tested Livakovic twice in quick succession. The Croatian goalkeeper reacted brilliantly on both occasions, diving low to keep out powerful efforts from close range.
Moments later, Jose Fajardo wasted another excellent opportunity when he rose unmarked inside the six-yard box but headed over the bar. Panama continued to attack through Rodriguez, Murillo and substitute Waterman, but their final pass and set-piece delivery repeatedly let them down.
Croatia spent much of the closing stages defending deep in their own half. Veteran winger Ivan Perisic helped relieve pressure with a series of important runs, while Budimir proved equally valuable by holding up possession and winning fouls that allowed precious seconds to tick away.
When the final whistle came, Croatia had secured exactly what they needed. Budimir’s goal ensured the 2018 finalists stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds heading into a decisive clash with Ghana.
Panama’s tournament ended in disappointment. Their attacking intent and work rate were evident throughout, but they struggled to find the goals they needed at crucial moments.
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