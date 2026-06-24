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Croatia stay alive at FIFA World Cup 2026, Budimir strike knocks Panama out

Croatia edged a tense contest. Ante Budimir scored the only goal after the break. Panama pushed hard in the closing stages, but they could not find the finishing touch and are now out of the tournament.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Croatia stay alive at FIFA World Cup 2026, Budimir strike knocks Panama out
Image Credit: Croatia&#039;s Ante Budimir celebrates scoring their first goal with Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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