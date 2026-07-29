/CTTC 2026: 2 Sets down, 0-3 comeback! Scotland stuns Northern Ireland in insane thriller

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium delivered an extraordinary display of endurance and tactical grit as Scotland staged a spectacular recovery to defeat Northern Ireland 3–0 in Round 5 of Group D. Played on Table 1, the men's team tie featured back-to-back five-set thrillers in which Scottish paddlers erased two-set deficits before completing a clean sweep across all three singles rubbers.
The Hindu
Organized jointly by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and the Delhi State Table Tennis Association under the auspices of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, the seven-day flagship tournament features athletes representing 25 member nations competing for regional honors and world ranking points.
ANI News
MATCH OVERVIEW: SCOTLAND vs NORTHERN IRELAND
Northern Ireland (0) Scotland (3)
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Peadar Donal Sheridan (#150) 2 - 3 Calum Morrison (#181) [WIN]
Tom Colvin (#148) 2 - 3 Martin Johnson (#180) [WIN]
Adam Gordon Sam JLKNER (#149) 1 - 3 Danny Bajwa (#182) [WIN]
First Singles: Calum Morrison Ignites Scottish Strikeback
The opening rubber pitted Northern Ireland’s Peadar Donal Sheridan, ranked world number 150, against Scotland’s Calum Morrison, ranked world number 181. Sheridan hit the ground running, utilizing sharp forehand attacks and fast service variations to dominate the early exchanges. He systematically took the first two sets, placing Northern Ireland on the brink of an opening match advantage.
Faced with mounting pressure, Morrison altered his tactical return patterns in the third set, dragging Sheridan into extended middle-distance rallies. The strategic pivot proved decisive. Morrison claimed the third set to break his opponent's momentum, maintained superior consistency in the fourth, and outplayed Sheridan in the final tie-breaker set. The dramatic 3–2 victory (Sheridan won Set 1, Sheridan won Set 2, Morrison won Set 3, Morrison won Set 4, Morrison won Set 5) handed Scotland an initial 1–0 lead in the team score.
Second Singles: Martin Johnson Mirrors the Five-Set Miracles
The second singles contest produced a nearly identical storyline when Northern Ireland’s Tom Colvin, ranked world number 148, squared off against Scotland’s Martin Johnson, ranked world number 180. Colvin unleashed a series of powerful topspin combinations to seize control, claiming the first two sets in persuasive fashion.
Refusing to yield, Johnson responded by tightening his backhand blocking and counter-attacking off Colvin's aggressive openers. Johnson took the third set to ignite another Scottish comeback, followed by a composed fourth-set display. In the fifth and deciding game, Johnson held his nerve during high-speed exchanges to wrap up a second consecutive 3–2 victory (Tom won Set 1, Tom won Set 2, Martin won Set 3, Martin won Set 4, Martin won Set 5). The win stretched Scotland’s overall lead to 2–0.
Third Singles: Danny Bajwa Seals the Group D Sweep
With Northern Ireland's hopes hanging by a thread, world number 149 Adam Gordon Sam JLKNER took to the table against Scotland’s Danny Bajwa, ranked world number 182. JLKNER started strongly by claiming the first set, hinting at a potential lifeline for Northern Ireland.
However, Bajwa quickly neutralized the early threat. Displaying remarkable composure on serve and third-ball attack, the Scottish paddler took charge of the table positioning to sweep the next three games in succession. Bajwa’s 3–1 victory (Adam won Set 1, Danny won Set 2, Danny won Set 3, Danny won Set 4) sealed a comprehensive 3–0 team victory for Scotland.
Recent Group Results Snapshot
Men's Team Event
Group D: Canada def. Scotland 3–0; Singapore def. Northern Ireland 3–0.
Group A: India def. Zimbabwe 3–0 (Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain); Malaysia def. Wales 3–0.
Group B: Australia def. Jamaica 3–0 (Walkover); Namibia def. South Africa 3–0 (Walkover).
Group C: England def. Cyprus 3–0; New Zealand def. Falkland Islands 3–0.
Women's Team Event
Group F (Stage 2): India def. Australia 3–2 (Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade); India def. Sri Lanka 3–0.
TTFI
Group B (Stage 1): India def. Maldives 3–0; Northern Ireland def. South Africa 3–2.
Group A: Singapore def. Sri Lanka 3–2 (Janelle Rui En clinches deciding 5th match).
Group C: Australia def. Bangladesh 3–0; England def. Cyprus 3–0.
Group D: Malaysia def. Scotland 3–0; Canada def. Botswana 3–0 (Walkover).
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