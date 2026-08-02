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CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula wins epic Seven-Game thriller vs Syndrela Das to enter Singles Final

The intensity at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi reached a fever pitch on August 1.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula wins epic Seven-Game thriller vs Syndrela Das to enter Singles Final
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Zee Media Bureau

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