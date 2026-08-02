/CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula wins epic Seven-Game thriller vs Syndrela Das to enter Singles Final

The excitement at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, hosted at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, reached an all-time high as the tournament approached its decisive conclusion. Spanning from July 27 to August 2 and featuring elite talent from over 25 Commonwealth nations, the marquee event delivered unforgettable moments on both sides of the draw.
Australia's Tactical Masterclass in Women’s Doubles
On August 1, attention at Table 1 turned intensely toward the women's doubles Round of 16. In Match ID 517, Australia's formidable pair of Constantina Psihogios and Liu Yangzi squared off against Cyprus' Georgia Avraam and Aphrodite Achillides.
Beginning sharply at 11:00 AM, the Australian duo exhibited flawless court coverage and sharp tactical awareness. Completely neutralizing the Cypriot challenge through sustained aggression and swift rallies, Psihogios and Liu secured a clinical 3–0 sweep. This comprehensive victory underscored Australia's expanding depth in doubles play, complementing earlier standout performances in the championships like India's Manush Shah defeating compatriot Jash Amit Modi 4-0 and Mani Nithya Shree overcoming Australia's Jee Min Hyung in a tense six-game singles battle.
Sreeja Akula Wins All-Indian Thriller to Reach Singles Final
The drama intensified further on August 2 during the women's singles semi-finals (Match ID 606). Table 1 played host to a nail-biting, all-Indian showdown at 10:00 AM between seasoned international star Sreeja Akula and dynamic rising talent Syndrela Das.
Displaying fearless stroke-making and aggressive offensive strategies, Syndrela pushed her experienced compatriot to the absolute limit. However, when the pressure mounted in the closing stages, Sreeja relied on her trademark composure and tactical flexibility. Following a grueling exchange of momentum, Sreeja narrowly closed out the decider to triumph 4–3, booking her rightful place in the gold medal match and further solidifying her status as a premier paddler on the global stage.
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