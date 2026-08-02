/CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula wins epic Seven-Game thriller vs Syndrela Das to enter Singles Final

Displaying fearless stroke-making and aggressive offensive strategies, Syndrela pushed her experienced compatriot to the absolute limit. However, when the pressure mounted in the closing stages, Sreeja relied on her trademark composure and tactical flexibility. Following a grueling exchange of momentum, Sreeja narrowly closed out the decider to triumph 4–3, booking her rightful place in the gold medal match and further solidifying her status as a premier paddler on the global stage.