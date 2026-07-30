/CTTC 2026: India sweeps England to reach both Men’s & Women’s Team Finals; set Gold-Medal showdown vs Malaysia

India moved a step closer to defending their dominance at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC 2026) after both the men’s and women’s national squads secured decisive semifinal victories over England on Wednesday. Both top-seeded Indian teams have now booked their places in the finals, setting up dual gold-medal showdowns against Malaysia.
Flawless Run: Indian Men Outclass England 3–0
The top-seeded Indian men's squad continued their flawless tournament run on Table 1, sweeping past England without dropping a single match in the competition so far.
First Rubber: Manush Shah gave India an ideal start by defeating Connor Green in straight games (11-9, 11-9, 11-6). Shah remained composed during tight early rallies before dominating the third game with precise forehand attacks.
Second Rubber: World No. 38 Manav Thakkar extended the lead against Joseph Hunter (11-8, 11-4, 11-5). Competing with 13 stitches above his left eye, Thakkar displayed no discomfort, using sharp backhand flicks and quick footwork to keep Hunter on the defensive.
Third Rubber: Veteran Harmeet Desai closed out the tie against Benjamin Piggott (11-5, 11-5, 11-5). Desai's deep forehand loops and tactical serve variations completely dismantled Piggott’s defense to seal the 3–0 sweep.
Hard-Fought Triumph: Indian Women Overcome England 3–1
The Indian women's team navigated a tougher test against England, relying on Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula to anchor a 3–1 victory.
First Rubber: Sreeja Akula put India ahead with a swift victory over Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong (11-6, 11-3, 11-9).
Second Rubber: England’s Tin-Tin Ho responded by defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade (11-9, 11-6, 11-7) to level the tie at 1–1.
Third Rubber: Youngster Syndrela Das restored India’s advantage with a clean win over Anna Green (11-7, 11-4, 11-9).
Fourth Rubber: Sreeja Akula returned to seal the tie in a thrilling five-game battle against Tin-Tin Ho (11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9), securing India's place in the final.
Semi-Final Fixture & Result Breakdown
Event: 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC 2026)
Round: Stage III – Semi Final 2
Men's Result: India 3–0 England
Women's Result: India 3–1 England
Next Fixture: Men’s & Women’s Team Finals (India vs. Malaysia)
Complete Indian Roster for CTTC 2026
Men’s Team: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain
Women’s Team: Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh
Individual/Doubles Entrants (Men): Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharji, Ronit Bhanja, Fidel Rafiq, Snehit Suravajjula, Aakash Pal, Jeet Chandra, Himnakul Poenga, Mudit Dani, Jash Modi, Divyansh Srivastav, Tanish Shetty, Reagan Albuquerque
Individual/Doubles Entrants (Women): Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Tanisha Kotecha, Anusha Kutumbale, Sayali Wani, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Nithyasree Mani, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar, Kavya Pravin Bhatt, Sayanika Majhi, Madhurika Patkar, Selena Selva Kumar
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