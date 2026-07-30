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CTTC 2026: India sweeps England to reach both Men’s & Women’s Team Finals; set Gold-Medal showdown vs Malaysia

India moved a step closer to defending their dominance at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC 2026) after both the men’s and women’s national squads secured decisive semifinal victories over England.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
CTTC 2026: India sweeps England to reach both Men’s & Women’s Team Finals; set Gold-Medal showdown vs Malaysia
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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