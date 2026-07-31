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CTTC 2026: Malaysia's Tey Hong Yu, Im Li Ying storm into mixed doubles Round of 16 with dominant win

Malaysia's Tey Hong Yu and Im Li Ying advanced to the CTTC 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 with a dominant 3-0 win over Sri Lanka's Nimesh Sankalpa Ranchagoda and Shamalsha Dewmi Perera Halawathage. Meanwhile, India's Ronit Bhanja and Anusha Kutumbale also progressed after defeating Australia's Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum and Liu Yanzgi 3-1, extending the hosts' impressive run at the championships.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
CTTC 2026: Malaysia's Tey Hong Yu, Im Li Ying storm into mixed doubles Round of 16 with dominant win
Image Credit: Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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