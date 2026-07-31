Malaysia's Tey Hong Yu and Im Li Ying advanced to the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles event at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) 2026 after defeating Sri Lanka's Nimesh Sankalpa Ranchagoda and Shamalsha Dewmi Perera Halawathage in straight games on Friday.
Competing on Table 1 in the Round of 32 the Malaysian pair delivered a clinical performance to register a 3-0 victory over their Sri Lankan opponents. Tey and Im remained in complete control throughout the contest, displaying excellent coordination and consistency to seal the win without dropping a single game.
With the victory, the Malaysian duo progressed to the Round of 16, keeping their hopes alive in the mixed doubles competition at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.
The championship has now entered its individual events after the conclusion of the team competitions, with players battling for medals across the singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories.
India also enjoyed a successful start to the mixed doubles competition as Ronit Bhanja and Anusha Kutumbale secured a convincing 3-1 win over Australia's Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum and Liu Yanzgi to book their place in the Round of 16.
The Indian pair showcased excellent coordination and tactical discipline throughout the Round of 32 clash, extending the hosts impressive run at the championships.
The victory comes just a day after India's men's team clinched the CTTC 2026 gold medal, defeating Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling final.
The title-winning Indian squad, comprising Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Payas Jain
edged past Malaysia after a thrilling contest that went down to the deciding fifth match. Manush Shah emerged as the hero for India, defeating Javen Choong in straight games in the decider to seal the championship and the USD 10,000 prize money.
With momentum firmly on their side following the team triumph, India's paddlers have now shifted focus to the individual events, while Malaysia will also look to build on its strong start in the mixed doubles draw as the race for the medals intensifies.
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