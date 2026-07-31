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CTTC 2026: Ronit Bhanja & Anusha Kutumbale defeat Australia as India extends winning run in New Delhi

India’s commanding run at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) 2026 continued on Friday morning as the mixed doubles pair of Ronit Bhanja and Anusha Kutumbale secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Australia's Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum and Liu Yanzgi.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
CTTC 2026: Ronit Bhanja & Anusha Kutumbale defeat Australia as India extends winning run in New Delhi
Image Credit: Credits - screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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