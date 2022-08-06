NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

CWG 2022: Hat-trick of GOLD for Vinesh Phogat, beats Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani in 53 kg Wrestling final

India's Vinesh Phogat defeated Chamodya Keshani of Sri Lanka in the 53 kg Women's freestyle Wrestling final on Saturday (August 6). Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) were selected for the Women's Wrestling team. (Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins GOLD at CWG 2022 Birmingham, beats Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in final)

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CWG 2022: Hat-trick of GOLD for Vinesh Phogat, beats Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani in 53 kg Wrestling final

It was India's 11th Gold at the CWG Birmingham after Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 10th, for which he defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final.

(More to follow)

