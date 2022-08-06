India's Vinesh Phogat defeated Chamodya Keshani of Sri Lanka in the 53 kg Women's freestyle Wrestling final on Saturday (August 6). Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) were selected for the Women's Wrestling team. (Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins GOLD at CWG 2022 Birmingham, beats Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in final)

It was India's 11th Gold at the CWG Birmingham after Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 10th, for which he defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final.

