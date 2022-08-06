NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022: Indian wreslter Pooja Gehlot bags bronze, beats Scotland's grappler 12-2

The Indian grappler took 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her s opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CWG 2022: Indian wreslter Pooja Gehlot bags bronze, beats Scotland's grappler 12-2

Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds.

The Indian grappler took 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her s opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze. 

More to follow...

