Fans also showed disappointment over Nadeem's lackluster show. "He (Nadeem) was pampered by people who matters," said Ahsan Muneeb who has followed Games as an analyst. "Instead of giving him millions that pampered him, the government and sports authorities should have arranged a high quality foreign coach and settled him in places like Germany, South Africa or England so that he could have got better training and would have been better acclimatized.