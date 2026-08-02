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CWG 2026: Arshad Nadeem's mentors blame lack of training, negligence after javelin flop

Arshad Nadeem's former mentors blamed a lack of training and negligence for the Olympic champion's disappointing ninth-place finish in the Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin final. They urged the Pakistani star to work harder and refocus on his training, warning that a successful comeback would require renewed dedication and commitment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
CWG 2026: Arshad Nadeem's mentors blame lack of training, negligence after javelin flop
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CWG 2026: Arshad Nadeem's mentors blame lack of training, negligence after javelin flop
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