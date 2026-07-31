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CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary enters women's 70kg boxing final, assures medal

India's Arundhati Choudhary advanced to the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Wales' Rosie Eccles 4-0 in the semifinal, guaranteeing at least a silver medal. Her victory adds to India's strong boxing campaign in Glasgow, with Jaismine and Ankush Panghal also reaching their respective finals.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary enters women's 70kg boxing final, assures medal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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