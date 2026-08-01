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  • /CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary wins women's 70kg boxing gold, India bags fifth title

CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary wins women's 70kg boxing gold, India bags fifth title

Arundhati Choudhary defeated England's Chantelle Reid by a unanimous 5-0 decision to win the women's 70kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The victory made Arundhati India's fifth boxing gold medallist at the Games, extending the country's dominant run in women's boxing.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary wins women's 70kg boxing gold, India bags fifth title
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary wins women's 70kg boxing gold, India bags fifth title
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