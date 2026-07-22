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CWG 2026 Chaos: Missing luggage leaves Indian Boxers scrambling hours before opening

India's boxing squad encountered an frustrating logistical disruption to their Commonwealth Games preparations on Tuesday when a significant portion of their baggage failed to land alongside them in Glasgow.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
CWG 2026 Chaos: Missing luggage leaves Indian Boxers scrambling hours before opening
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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