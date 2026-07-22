/CWG 2026 Chaos: Missing luggage leaves Indian Boxers scrambling hours before opening

India's boxing squad encountered an frustrating logistical disruption to their Commonwealth Games preparations on Tuesday when a significant portion of their baggage failed to land alongside them in Glasgow following a training stint in Belfast. As per reports the 22-person delegation touched down in Scotland following their preliminary camp, only to discover that gear belonging to key competitors including Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), and men's chief coach C. Kuttappa was omitted from the transport.
According to delegation members, the regional aircraft assigned to the short journey between Belfast and Glasgow lacked sufficient cargo space for the entire shipment. The stranded baggage holds vital daily practice gear together with the official parade attire designated for Thursday's opening festivities.
Significantly, this marks a recurring issue for the squad, who faced a similar transit setback while flying from Doha to Belfast earlier in the month.
Logistical Complications and Squad Concerns
With competitive bouts scheduled to launch on Friday, team management remains hopeful that the missing items will arrive in Glasgow before final training routines intensify. Adding to the administrative hurdles, the women's team coach was not assigned lodging within the same hotel facility as the athlete cohort.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Viewing Schedule for Indian Audience
Glasgow operates four hours and thirty minutes behind Indian Standard Time (IST). Broadcast proceedings will run across three daily time blocks:
Morning Session: 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM IST
Evening Session: 7:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST
Late-Night Medal Session: 12:30 AM to 2:45 AM IST
The official opening ceremony is slated for July 23, with live coverage commencing at 10:30 PM IST.
Medal Hopes
India’s boxers have traditionally performed well at the Commonwealth Games and will be aiming for multiple medals. Stars like Jaismine Lamboria, a reigning world champion, and seasoned campaigners such as Parveen Hooda and Sakshi Chaudhary are expected to lead the charge. However, the current logistical setbacks have cast a shadow over the team’s preparations at a time when focus should be entirely on competition strategy and fitness.The Boxing Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association are expected to intervene to resolve the luggage issue at the earliest. As the Games get underway, all eyes will be on how quickly these problems are sorted so that India’s talented pugilists can compete without any disadvantages.This incident once again highlights the importance of robust travel and logistics planning for Indian contingents participating in international multi-sport events. With the competition starting on Friday, the team is racing against time to reunite with their equipment and settle into the Games village routine.
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