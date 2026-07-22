/CWG 2026 Chaos: Missing luggage leaves Indian Boxers scrambling hours before opening

Medal Hopes

India’s boxers have traditionally performed well at the Commonwealth Games and will be aiming for multiple medals. Stars like Jaismine Lamboria, a reigning world champion, and seasoned campaigners such as Parveen Hooda and Sakshi Chaudhary are expected to lead the charge. However, the current logistical setbacks have cast a shadow over the team’s preparations at a time when focus should be entirely on competition strategy and fitness.The Boxing Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association are expected to intervene to resolve the luggage issue at the earliest. As the Games get underway, all eyes will be on how quickly these problems are sorted so that India’s talented pugilists can compete without any disadvantages.This incident once again highlights the importance of robust travel and logistics planning for Indian contingents participating in international multi-sport events. With the competition starting on Friday, the team is racing against time to reunite with their equipment and settle into the Games village routine.