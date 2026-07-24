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CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Para Lifters aim for Gold, full list of Indian athletes in action and Timings

Get the complete India Day 2 schedule for Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 featuring IST timings, event list, and top medal contenders in para powerlifting, boxing, and swimming.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Para Lifters aim for Gold, full list of Indian athletes in action and Timings
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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