/CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Para Lifters aim for Gold, full list of Indian athletes in action and Timings

Following an encouraging opening day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, where boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured a medal foothold and lawn bowls veteran Putul Sonowal pulled off a stunning upset over world champion Ryan Bester, the Indian contingent prepares for an action packed second day of competition in Glasgow.
The spotlight on Day 2 shifts heavily toward the SEC Armadillo, where India elite para powerlifting squad features as primary medal contenders across multiple weight divisions. Concurrently, Indian representatives in gymnastics, swimming, lawn bowls, and boxing will initiate their respective campaigns across premier venues in the Scottish host city.
Para Powerlifting Frontline Holds Prime Medal Promises
India strongest opportunity to add to its medal tally on Friday night rests with a powerhouse para powerlifting roster competing across both men and women categories.
In the men lightweight division, Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will take the platform together at the SEC Armadillo, aiming for podium finishes in the early evening window. They will be complemented in the women lightweight final by Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi.
As the evening progresses into late night action, Kasthuri Rajamani will feature in the women heavyweight final. The discipline will reach its climax past midnight Indian Standard Time when star lifters Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar compete in the men heavyweight final.
Ring Debut and Pool Action
Over at the SEC Centre, Jadumani Singh will officially open India boxing challenge. Competing in the men 55 kilogram division, Jadumani faces a formidable Round of 32 clash against local Scottish favorite Aaron Cullen.
In the aquatics arena, backstroke specialist Srihari Natraj headline Indian swimming hopes in the 50 meter backstroke heats, seeking a spot in the midnight semifinals. Meanwhile, para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will feature in Heat 1 of the men S13 100 meter freestyle event.
Complete India Day 2 Itinerary and Event Timings
All event times are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST):
Artistic Gymnastics
2:30 PM IST: Men Team Final and Individual Qualification
Participants: Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh
Swimming and Para Swimming
3:40 PM IST: Men S13 100 meter Freestyle Heat 1
Participants: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna, Imam Ali
3:56 PM IST: Men 50 meter Backstroke Heat 4
Participant: Srihari Natraj
Midnight IST (Subject to Qualification): Men S13 100 meter Freestyle Final
Participants: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna, Imam Ali
12:29 AM IST (Subject to Qualification): Men 50 meter Backstroke Semifinal
Participant: Srihari Natraj
Para Powerlifting
5:40 PM IST: Men Lightweight Final
Participants: Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar
7:24 PM IST: Women Lightweight Final
Participants: Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi
10:40 PM IST: Women Heavyweight Final
Participant: Kasthuri Rajamani
12:29 AM IST: Men Heavyweight Final
Participants: Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar
Lawn Bowls
7:30 PM IST: Women Pairs Sectional Play
Match: Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey versus Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)
10:20 PM IST: Men Singles Sectional Play
Match: Putul Sonowal versus Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands)
Boxing
11:00 PM IST: Men 55 kilogram Category Round of 32
Match: Jadumani Singh versus Aaron Cullen (Scotland)
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