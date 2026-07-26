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  • /CWG 2026 Day 4: Mirabai Chanu targets historic gold hat-trick as India face Pakistan in Boxing clash

CWG 2026 Day 4: Mirabai Chanu targets historic gold hat-trick as India face Pakistan in Boxing clash

Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will go for a third successive gold in the Commonwealth Games and add to the country's medal tally, while India will be hoping to advance to the medal rounds when the Women's Pairs team.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
CWG 2026 Day 4: Mirabai Chanu targets historic gold hat-trick as India face Pakistan in Boxing clash
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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