Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra begins Javelin medal push as India targets Gold, check full action

CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra begins Javelin medal push as India targets Gold, check full action

Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh will be hoping to add medals to India's rich haul in weightlifting when they compete in their respective weight category in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday. 

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra begins Javelin medal push as India targets Gold, check full action
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CWG 2026 Medal tally: All 15 Winners for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2026 till now
Commonwealth Games 202623 min ago
2
Assam floods40 min ago
3
The Traitors season 251 min ago
4
the new york times1 hr ago
5
US Iran tension1 hr ago