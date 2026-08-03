/CWG 2026: Glasgow signs off with spectacular closing ceremony as Ahmedabad 2030 takes centre stage

There are evenings that are remembered for their grandeur, and then there are evenings that leave an entire arena buzzing with emotion. The closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro belonged firmly in the latter category, with India’s spectacular cultural showcase stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for Ahmedabad 2030.



As the sounds of Vande Mataram, the Shiv Strot, and the iconic Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo echoed through the packed arena, thousands of spectators rose to their feet. Indian fans danced, cheered and waved the Tricolour, while even foreign spectators joined in the celebration, creating an unforgettable atmosphere as the Commonwealth Games baton passed from Scotland to India.