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CWG 2026: Glasgow signs off with spectacular closing ceremony as Ahmedabad 2030 takes centre stage

As the sounds of Vande Mataram, the Shiv Strot, and the iconic Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo echoed through the packed arena, thousands of spectators rose to their feet. Indian fans danced, cheered and waved the Tricolour, while even foreign spectators joined the celebration, creating an unforgettable atmosphere as the Commonwealth Games baton passed from Scotland to India.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
CWG 2026: Glasgow signs off with spectacular closing ceremony as Ahmedabad 2030 takes centre stage
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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