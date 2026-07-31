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CWG 2026: How many medals has India won so far in Glasgow? Full medal tally and winners list

 Indian athletes continue to script history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, pushing the country’s overall tally to 17 medals (3 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze) following remarkable performances across weightlifting, athletics, and para-sports disciplines.

Reported ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:11 AM IST
CWG 2026: How many medals has India won so far in Glasgow? Full medal tally and winners list
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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