/CWG 2026: How many medals has India won so far in Glasgow? Full medal tally and winners list

Indian athletes continue to script history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, pushing the country’s overall tally to 17 medals (3 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze) following remarkable performances across weightlifting, athletics, and para-sports disciplines.
Weightlifting remains the primary driver of India’s podium success in Scotland, accounting for six medals. However, breakout performances in athletics and historic victories in para-sports have further amplified the nation's dominant showing. Additionally, a powerhouse performance from the boxing contingent has assured India of at least ten more medals as several pugilists, including Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar, and Jadumani Singh, stormed into their respective semifinal bouts.
Historic Wins in Weightlifting and Track & Field
Leading the heavy-lifting contingent, veteran star Mirabai Chanu achieved a historic career hat-trick by securing her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. Dominating the women's 48kg event, Chanu put on a masterclass performance with a total lift of 190kg (85kg in Snatch and 105kg in Clean & Jerk).
In the super-heavyweight segment, Lovepreet Singh delivered a thrilling campaign in the Men's +110kg category. Lovepreet shattered the Commonwealth Games Snatch record by lifting 176kg, ultimately missing out on the top spot by a narrow margin to claim a heroic silver. Further strength on the platform came from Harjinder Kaur, who staged a sensational performance in the women's 69kg class to pick up silver, becoming the seventh Indian lifter to stand on the podium in Glasgow.
Track and field events saw milestone moments for the Indian contingent. Long jump star Murali Sreeshankar produced a best leap of 8.09m to earn his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal. In distance running, Gulveer Singh etched his name in the record books as the first Indian ever to capture a medal in the men's 10,000m event, crossing the finish line in second place.
In field events, Seema Kaliramna overcome early hurdles in the women's discus throw; despite registering three successive fouls, her legal attempt of 58.65m proved sufficient to lock down the bronze medal.
Para-Athletes Spearhead Gold Rush
India's para-sports athletes produced groundbreaking victories on the track and in throwing events. Sharmila Dhankar achieved ultimate glory by securing India's first-ever para-athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games, topping the podium in the women's shot put F57 final.
The men's 100m T47 sprint saw a dominant 1-2 finish for India: Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to the gold medal with a Games record time of 10.71 seconds, closely followed by teammate Mohammed Basil, who clocked 10.83 seconds to capture silver.
Complete Breakdown of India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Winners
Gold Medalists (3)
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 48kg): Completed a historic hat-trick of consecutive CWG gold medals with a total lift of 190kg (85kg Snatch + 105kg Clean & Jerk).
Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Earned India’s inaugural para-athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Secured gold while setting a new Games record of 10.71 seconds.
Silver Medalists (10)
Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting, Men's 60kg): Claimed India's first able-bodied medal of the 2026 Games, setting a Games record in the snatch section with a 121kg lift.
Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting, Men's 65kg): Locked in second place with a total weight of 286kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting, Women's 53kg): Fought through an intense, record-breaking competition to secure silver with a 199kg total.
Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting, Men's 79kg): Navigated a tough field to capture silver and extend India’s lifting success.
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women's 69kg): Delivered a standout performance to grab silver.
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting, Men's +110kg): Shattered the CWG snatch record with a 176kg attempt to earn silver.
Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump): Became the first Indian high jumper to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 10,000m): Created history as the first Indian to claim a medal in this event at the CWG.
Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics, Men's Long Jump): Won his second consecutive CWG long jump silver with a mark of 8.09m.
Mohammed Basil (Para Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Earned silver in the sprint event with a time of 10.83 seconds.
Bronze Medalists (4)
Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting, Men's Heavyweight): Opened India’s medal account in Glasgow with a top lift of 190kg.
Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting, Women's 58kg): Picked up her second career CWG medal with a total lift of 199kg.
Shilpa K. Shyla (Para Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded bronze after a successful formal appeal by the Indian delegation.
Seema Kaliramna (Athletics, Women's Discus Throw): Secured bronze with a top effort of 58.65m.
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