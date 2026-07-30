/CWG 2026: India creates history, wins gold and silver in same race; Gavit-Basil deliver record 1-2 finish in T47 100m

CWG 2026: India struck gold and silver in the men’s T47 100m at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth finishing first and second in Glasgow.
Gavit ran a stunning race on day 7 of the Games, clocking 10.71 seconds to win gold and set a new Commonwealth Games record. Basil followed him across the line with a timing of 10.83 seconds to claim silver, helping India complete its first-ever 1-2 finish in the para athletics sprint event at the CWG.
The Indian duo dominated the final stretch of the race, with Gavit making a powerful push in the last 30 metres to take control. Basil held his nerve in a close battle for second place, finishing ahead of England’s Kevin Santos, who won bronze after recording 10.85 seconds.
The result added two more medals to India’s medal tally in Glasgow. It was one of the biggest moments of the country’s performance at the CWG.
Earlier on the same day, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar gave the country another reason to celebrate by winning silver in the men’s long jump.
He recorded a best effort of 8.09 metres to finish behind Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, who won gold with a jump of 8.15 metres. Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie secured bronze with 8.08 metres.
The 27-year-old athlete created a milestone by becoming the first Indian male long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals. He had also won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Sreeshankar was in medal contention throughout the competition and made a final attempt to surpass Gayle’s mark, but his last jump measured 7.97 metres.
India also had another competitor in the event, with Lokesh finishing fifth on his CWG debut. His best jump was 7.97 metres.
With Gavit’s gold, Basil’s silver and Sreeshankar’s silver, India added three medals on day 7 of the Games. The country’s overall tally reached 15 medals, including three gold, nine silver and three bronze.
India’s gold medal winners at Glasgow 2026 include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, para athlete Sharmila Dhankar in the women’s F57 shot put and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the men’s T47 100m.
The silver medal list includes Basil Morssinganakth, Sreeshankar, Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Gulveer Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Valluri Ajaya Babu, while Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K. Shyla and Jhandu Kumar have won bronze medals.
India’s athletics success continued to gain momentum in Glasgow, with Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualifying for the men’s 400m hurdles final.
Palaksha clocked 49.65 seconds, while Tamilarasan finished in 49.51 seconds to book their places in the medal race scheduled for July 31.
In the men’s 200m event, Animesh Kujur advanced to the semifinals after finishing seventh overall in the heats.
India narrowly missed another athletics medal in the women’s shot put, where Manpreet finished fourth with a best throw of 17.49 metres. Canada’s Sarah Mitton won gold with a throw of 19.88 metres, while Nigeria’s Jessica Oji and Lloydricia Cameron took silver and bronze respectively.
Away from athletics, India also recorded progress in other events. The men’s pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated Namibia 2-0 in lawn bowls, while para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni finished fourth and fifth respectively in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final.
The performances on day 7 strengthened India’s position at Glasgow 2026, with athletics and para sports emerging as major contributors to the country’s race for medals.
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