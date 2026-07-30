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CWG 2026: India creates history, wins gold and silver in same race; Gavit-Basil deliver record 1-2 finish in T47 100m

Three more medals lifted the team’s tally on day 7 in Glasgow. Athletic events have emerged as a major source of success at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:55 AM IST
CWG 2026: India creates history, wins gold and silver in same race; Gavit-Basil deliver record 1-2 finish in T47 100m
Image Credit: Indian athletes Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (L) and Dilip Mahadu Gavit. (Photo: X/@WeAreTeamIndia)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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