/CWG 2026 India Medal Tally: 2 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze - Full list of all 12 medal winners

India continues its stellar performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, expanding its overall tally to 12 medals, including two golds. The national contingent delivered a memorable single-day performance by capturing six medals across multiple disciplines, while guaranteed boxing victories ensure that the total will rise even further in the coming sessions.
Historic Milestones on the Track and Field
Indian track and field athletes generated significant headlines with landmark achievements. Distance runner Gulveer Singh produced a monumental performance in the men's 10,000 meters to finish in second position, marking the first time an Indian athlete has ever earned a Commonwealth Games medal in this grueling event.
In the vertical jumps, Sarvesh Kushare delivered another historic first for the nation by securing a silver medal in the men's high jump competition, becoming the first Indian male high jumper to reach a CWG podium.
Para athletics also witnessed a landmark moment when shot putter Sharmila Dhankar captured the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event. Her victory made her the first Indian para athlete in history to secure the top spot on the podium at the Commonwealth Games. The throwing events yielded additional success through Shilpa K. Shyla, who was awarded a bronze medal in the same F57 shot put category following a successful formal appeal lodged by the Indian sports management team.
Dominance in Weightlifting and combat sports
Weightlifting remains the primary driver of India's success in Glasgow, generating six medals across various weight categories. Iconic lifter Mirabai Chanu earned her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal by lifting a combined total of 190kg in the women's 48kg event, achieving 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.
Harjinder Kaur added to this impressive tally by capturing a silver medal in the women's 69kg class, becoming the seventh weightlifter from India to claim a medal at these Games. Silver medals were also claimed by Rishikanta Singh in the men's 60kg event, Muthupandi Raja in the men's 65kg division, Gyaneshwari Yadav in the women's 53kg category, and Valluri Ajaya Babu in the men's 79kg competition. Bindyarani Devi contributed a bronze medal in the women's 58kg event, earning the second Commonwealth Games medal of her athletic career.
In boxing, Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar, and Jadumani Singh all prevailed in their respective matches to advance to the semifinal rounds, successfully guaranteeing at least three additional medals for the country.
Comprehensive List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2026
Gold Medalists
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 48kg): Secured her third consecutive gold medal with a Games record total lift of 190kg, comprising 85kg in Snatch and 105kg in Clean and Jerk.
Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Made history as the first Indian para athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Silver Medalists
Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting, Men's 60kg): Claimed India's opening able-bodied medal of the Glasgow Games while setting a Games record with a 121kg lift in the snatch discipline.
Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting, Men's 65kg): Locked in second place with a combined total lift of 286kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting, Women's 53kg): Secured the silver medal after a record-breaking contest, finishing with a total lift of 199kg.
Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting, Men's 79kg): Navigated a tough competitive field to claim silver.
Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump): Became the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women's 69kg): Earned India's seventh medal in weightlifting at the 2026 Games.
Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 10,000m): Created history as the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the 10,000m event at the Games.
Bronze Medalists
Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting, Men's Heavyweight): Opened India's overall medal count in Glasgow with a maximum lift of 190kg.
Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting, Women's 58kg): Won her second career Commonwealth Games medal with a total lift of 199kg.
Shilpa K. Shyla (Para Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Received the bronze medal following a successful official protest by team officials.
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