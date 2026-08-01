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  • /CWG 2026 India medal tally: 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 6 Bronze, Full list of all 23 winners, Neeraj Chopra to Asmita Dey

CWG 2026 India medal tally: 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 6 Bronze, Full list of all 23 winners, Neeraj Chopra to Asmita Dey

The Indian athletic contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland has delivered one of its most dominant single day performances in tournament history, elevating the country's overall collection to 23 medals.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
CWG 2026 India medal tally: 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 6 Bronze, Full list of all 23 winners, Neeraj Chopra to Asmita Dey
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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