/CWG 2026 India medal tally: 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 6 Bronze, Full list of all 23 winners, Neeraj Chopra to Asmita Dey

The Indian athletic contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland has delivered one of its most dominant single day performances in tournament history, elevating the country's overall collection to 23 medals. Team India's tally now stands at five gold, twelve silver, and six bronze medals, establishing a firm foothold in the top tier of the official country standings in Glasgow.
Friday's high intensity action was defined by groundbreaking breakthroughs on the judo mats, where India captured its first ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in the discipline, alongside an extraordinary double podium finish in the men javelin throw final and a historic bronze in the decathlon.
Judo Revolution: Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh Script National History
The judo competition at the Scottish Event Campus provided the centerpiece of India's surge, generating two gold medals and one silver medal in a single evening.
Asmita Dey (Women Under 48 kg Gold): Daughter of a bicycle mechanic from Tripura, Asmita Dey scripted an unforgettable chapter in Indian combat sports. Dey fought back from an early tactical deficit to overcome Canada's Heidi Quach in a tense golden score period, becoming the first Indian judoka ever to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Harsh Singh (Men Under 60 kg Gold): Harsh Singh produced a masterful technical display in the men under 60 kg final. Singh completely dominated Australia's Joshua Katz, securing a decisive 10 to 0 victory to claim India's second judo gold of the day.
Yamini Mourya (Women Under 57 kg Silver): Yamini Mourya completed India's best ever judo campaign by claiming silver in the women under 57 kg class following a hard fought final encounter against England's Acelya Toprak.
Javelin Double Podium and Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon Landmark
At the Hampden Park athletics arena, India's track and field contingent continued its record setting momentum across throwing and multi discipline events.
Neeraj Chopra (Men Javelin Throw Silver): The 28 year old Tokyo Olympic champion and marquee thrower secured the silver medal with a season best launch of 85.83 meters, achieved on his second attempt under challenging atmospheric conditions.
Yashvir Singh (Men Javelin Throw Bronze): In one of the most thrilling surprises of the track and field program, debutant Yashvir Singh launched a massive personal best throw of 85.41 meters on his sixth and final attempt to snatch the bronze medal, completing a historic double podium for India alongside Chopra.
Tejaswin Shankar (Men Decathlon Bronze): National record holder Tejaswin Shankar etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Indian athlete ever to win a medal in the decathlon at a major international multi sport event, securing bronze after ten grueling events over two days.
Boxing Army Locks In Ten Final Outings
India's boxing team experienced an overwhelming wave of success, with 10 pugilists advancing through their respective semifinal clashes to guarantee top two finishes. Led by Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Priya Ghanghas, and Asian champion Preeti Pawar, the Indian boxing squad is positioned to contest 10 separate gold medal bouts on Super Saturday.
Complete List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2026
Gold Medalists
Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting, Women 48 kg (Completed a hat trick of CWG gold medals with a Games record total lift of 190 kg, comprising 85 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk)
Sharmila Dhankar: Para Athletics, Women Shot Put F57 (First Indian para athlete to capture a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games)
Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Para Athletics, Men 100 meter T47 (Gold medal with a Games record timing of 10.71 seconds)
Asmita Dey: Judo, Women Under 48 kg (First ever Indian judoka to win CWG gold, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in golden score)
Harsh Singh: Judo, Men Under 60 kg (Captured gold with a 10 to 0 victory over Australia's Joshua Katz in the final)
Silver Medalists
Rishikanta Singh: Weightlifting, Men 60 kg (Won India's opening able bodied medal in Glasgow, setting a Games record with a 121 kg snatch lift)
Muthupandi Raja: Weightlifting, Men 65 kg (Secured second place with a combined total lift of 286 kg)
Gyaneshwari Yadav: Weightlifting, Women 53 kg (Captured silver in a high intensity contest with a combined lift of 199 kg)
Valluri Ajaya Babu: Weightlifting, Men 79 kg (Navigated a competitive field to secure silver)
Sarvesh Kushare: Athletics, Men High Jump (First Indian male athlete to win a high jump silver medal at the Commonwealth Games)
Harjinder Kaur: Weightlifting, Women 69 kg (Claimed India's seventh weightlifting medal of the Glasgow Games)
Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men 10,000 meters (First Indian athlete ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the 10,000 meters)
Mohammed Basil: Para Athletics, Men 100 meter T47 (Silver medal with a timing of 10.83 seconds)
Murali Sreeshankar: Athletics, Men Long Jump (Secured back to back Commonwealth Games silver medals with an 8.09 meter leap)
Lovepreet Singh: Weightlifting, Men Over 110 kg (Shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record with a 176 kg lift to secure silver)
Yamini Mourya: Judo, Women Under 57 kg (Secured silver following a closely contested final against England's Acelya Toprak)
Neeraj Chopra: Athletics, Men Javelin Throw (Captured silver with a season best throw of 85.83 meters)
Bronze Medalists
Jhandu Kumar: Para Powerlifting, Men Heavyweight (Opened India's overall medal tally in Glasgow with a maximum lift of 190 kg)
Bindyarani Devi: Weightlifting, Women 58 kg (Earned her second career Commonwealth Games medal with a total lift of 199 kg)
Shilpa K. Shyla: Para Athletics, Women Shot Put F57 (Awarded bronze following a successful formal appeal by Indian management officials)
Seema Kaliramna: Athletics, Women Discus Throw (Secured bronze with a best effort of 58.65 meters)
Yashvir Singh: Athletics, Men Javelin Throw (Claimed bronze with a dramatic personal best throw of 85.41 meters on his final attempt)
Tejaswin Shankar: Athletics, Men Decathlon (Became the first Indian athlete to win a decathlon medal at the Commonwealth Games)
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