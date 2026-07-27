Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /CWG 2026: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh beats Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama to reach boxing Quarterfinals

CWG 2026: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh beats Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama to reach boxing Quarterfinals

India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh defeated Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama 5-0 to reach the men’s 55kg boxing quarterfinals at CWG 2026. The Indian boxer has now registered two consecutive unanimous-decision wins in Glasgow.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
CWG 2026: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh beats Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama to reach boxing Quarterfinals
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CWG 2026: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh beats Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama to reach boxing Quarterfinals
Commonwealth Games 20261 min ago
2
monsoon session27 min ago
3
IMD weather alert38 min ago
4
NEET Paper Leak Protest56 min ago
5
‪Donald Trump‬1 hr ago