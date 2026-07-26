/CWG 2026: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh lose to Namibia in dramatic tiebreak

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered their first defeat of the Commonwealth Games 2026 women's pairs lawn bowls competition after losing to Namibia's Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen in a dramatic Group B contest on Sunday.



The Indian duo squandered a five-point lead to lose the opening set, responded with a dominant second-set display to force a tiebreak, but eventually went down 3-0 in the decider. However, England's tiebreak defeat to South Africa kept India's qualification hopes alive, with the final Group B fixture against England set to determine which team advances to the knockout stage.