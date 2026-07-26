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  • /CWG 2026: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh lose to Namibia in dramatic tiebreak

CWG 2026: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh lose to Namibia in dramatic tiebreak

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered their first defeat of the CWG 2026 women’s pairs lawn bowls campaign after losing to Namibia in a dramatic tiebreak. India’s qualification hopes remain alive, with their final Group B clash against England set to decide who advances to the knockout stage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
CWG 2026: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh lose to Namibia in dramatic tiebreak
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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