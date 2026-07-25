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CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advances to pre-quarterfinal, overcomes Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh

Sachin Siwach prevailed by a 4-1 split decision, holding his nerve across three closely fought rounds to set up a last-16 clash against England's Will Hewitt on Monday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advances to pre-quarterfinal, overcomes Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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