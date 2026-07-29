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  • /CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sakshi storms into semifinals, secures medal

CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sakshi storms into semifinals, secures medal

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sakshi storms into semifinals, secures medal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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