CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sakshi storms into semifinals, secures medal

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

Reported By IANS Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST join share