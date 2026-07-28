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CWG 2026: Indian boxers Priya, Preeti confirm medals after advancing to semi-final

Indian boxers Priya and Preeti confirmed medals after winning their respective quarterfinal bouts and advancing to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
CWG 2026: Indian boxers Priya, Preeti confirm medals after advancing to semi-final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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