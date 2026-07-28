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CWG 2026: Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi suffers heartbreak in women's 63kg event

Nirupama Devi, who was a medal contender, lifted 93 kg in snatch and then failed at all three attempts at 123kg in clean and jerk, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to fail to medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
CWG 2026: Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi suffers heartbreak in women's 63kg event
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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