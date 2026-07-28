In snatch, Nirupama failed to lift her entry lift of 93kg in the first attempt but lifted it on the second turn. She failed to lift 95kg in the third and last turn. The clean and jerk was a total disaster as the Indian weightlifter finished with a DNF. Even having India's three-time gold medallist Mirabai Chanu and constantly cheering for her teammate did not help as Nirupama finished the event in disappointment.