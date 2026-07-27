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CWG 2026: India's Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in women’s 58kg weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi finished third with a total lift of 199kg, registering 87kg in snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk at the ongoing CWC 2026 on Monday. She had won a silver medal in the 2022 edition in Birmingham in the 55kg weight-class.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
CWG 2026: India's Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in women’s 58kg weightlifting
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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