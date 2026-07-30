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  • /CWG 2026: India's Praveen Chitravel, Selva Thirumaran qualify for men’s triple jump final

CWG 2026: India's Praveen Chitravel, Selva Thirumaran qualify for men’s triple jump final

With two triple jumpers and three javelin throwers through to their respective finals, India will have several opportunities to challenge for athletics medals in the latter stages of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.  
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
CWG 2026: India's Praveen Chitravel, Selva Thirumaran qualify for men’s triple jump final
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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