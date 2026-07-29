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CWG 2026: Jaismine, Narender, Ankush, Sachin, Arundhati, Sakshi storm into semis; secure boxing medals for India

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Narender, Ankush, Sachin Siwach, Arundhati Chaudhary and Sakshi advanced to the semi-finals in their respective categories at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST
CWG 2026: Jaismine, Narender, Ankush, Sachin, Arundhati, Sakshi storm into semis; secure boxing medals for India
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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