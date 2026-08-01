India's Jaismine Lamboria clinched the women's 57kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on Saturday.
The Indian boxer delivered a composed and clinical performance from the opening bell, controlling the pace of the contest with sharp combinations, clean punching and effective movement. She consistently kept Walsh on the back foot and maintained control across all three rounds.
Jaismine's tactical discipline proved decisive as she landed the cleaner punches while successfully neutralising Walsh's attacks throughout the bout. Her ring awareness and composure ensured she remained in command until the final bell.
All five judges scored the contest in favour of the Indian boxer. Three judges awarded the bout 29-28, while the remaining two returned 30-27 scorecards, sealing a convincing unanimous decision victory for Jaismine.
The triumph marked one of India's most dominant boxing performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and earned Jaismine her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Jaismine's victory added another gold medal to India's boxing campaign in Glasgow, further strengthening the country's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
The women's 57kg champion showcased consistency and composure in the title clash, finishing her campaign with a commanding performance against the experienced Michaela Walsh to stand atop the podium.
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