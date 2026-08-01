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CWG 2026: Jaismine outclasses Michaela Walsh to win women's 57kg boxing gold for India

Jaismine clinched the women's 57kg boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the final. The Indian boxer controlled the bout from start to finish with disciplined tactics and clean punching, securing her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal and adding another title to India's boxing campaign.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
CWG 2026: Jaismine outclasses Michaela Walsh to win women's 57kg boxing gold for India
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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