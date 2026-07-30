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CWG 2026: Lovepreet Singh wins silver after missing +110kg gold by just 1kg

India's Lovepreet Singh finished with a combined lift of 388kg, just 1kg behind New Zealand’s David Liti, who won gold with 389kg. England’s Andrew Griffiths completed the podium with a total of 356kg. 
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST
CWG 2026: Lovepreet Singh wins silver after missing +110kg gold by just 1kg
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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