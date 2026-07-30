/CWG 2026: Lovepreet Singh wins silver after missing +110kg gold by just 1kg

Lovepreet represented Punjab in national competitions before joining the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Camp at NS NIS Patiala in 2017. He initially competed in the 105 kg category, winning medals at the Junior Commonwealth and Asian Junior Championships. After the introduction of new IWF weight categories, he moved to the 109 kg category, where he won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.