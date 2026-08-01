Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins women's 75kg boxing silver for India

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins women's 75kg boxing silver for India

Lovlina Borgohain claimed the women's 75kg boxing silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after losing 4-1 to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist added another major international medal to her collection, boosting India's impressive boxing campaign in Glasgow.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins women's 75kg boxing silver for India
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Six judges to take charge of Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue
2
3
4
5