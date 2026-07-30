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CWG 2026 Medal tally: All 15 Winners for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2026 till now

The Indian athletic contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland has experienced a massive resurgence, elevating its total medal haul to 15 after a series of extraordinary performances on Day 7 of competition in Glasgow.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
CWG 2026 Medal tally: All 15 Winners for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2026 till now
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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