/CWG 2026 Medal tally: All 15 Winners for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2026 till now

The Indian athletic contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland has experienced a massive resurgence, elevating its total medal haul to 15 after a series of extraordinary performances on Day 7 of competition in Glasgow. With three gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals now officially secured, India has vaulted to eighth position in the overall medal standings.
The latest wave of success was headlined by a historic 1 to 2 finish in para athletics alongside a stellar silver medal leap in the long jump arena, complementing earlier record setting displays in weightlifting, track and field, and combat sports.
Day 7 Sprint Dominance and Field Achievements
The track and field events on Wednesday night produced one of the most memorable moments of the Games for India in the men 100 meter T47 final. Sprinter Dilip Mahadu Gavit delivered an explosive performance to cross the finish line first and capture the gold medal, marking India's third gold of the 2026 Games.
Right behind him, compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath secured the silver medal, completing an unprecedented double podium finish for the nation in the same athletic discipline.
In the men long jump final, marquee athlete Murali Sreeshankar demonstrated elite consistency by leaping a best distance of 8.09 meters to secure the silver medal. Sreeshankar's silver adds another prestigious feather to his international resume, reinforcing India's growing footprint in jumping events on the global stage.
Track and Field Historic Milestones
The current medal haul builds upon a series of groundbreaking performances delivered across the opening week in Glasgow:
Gulveer Singh (Men 10,000 meters Silver): Distance runner Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history books by finishing second in the grueling 10,000 meters final, becoming the first Indian athlete ever to secure a Commonwealth Games medal in this event.
Sarvesh Kushare (Men High Jump Silver): High jumper Sarvesh Kushare delivered a landmark performance to capture silver, becoming the first Indian male high jumper in history to stand on a Commonwealth Games podium.
Sharmila Dhankar (Women Shot Put F57 Gold): Para thrower Sharmila Dhankar secured India's second gold medal of the Games with an outstanding performance in the F57 shot put event, making her the first Indian para athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Shilpa K. Shyla (Women Shot Put F57 Bronze): Shilpa K. Shyla was officially awarded the bronze medal in the same F57 shot put category following a successful formal appeal lodged by Indian sports management officials.
Weightlifting and Powerlifting Dominance
Weightlifting has once again proven to be the bedrock of India's success in Glasgow, generating seven medals across various weight categories:
Mirabai Chanu (Women 48kg Gold): Iconic lifter Mirabai Chanu earned her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal with a record setting total lift of 190kg, comprising 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.
Rishikanta Singh (Men 60kg Silver): Claimed India's opening able bodied medal of the Glasgow Games while setting a Games record with a 121kg lift in the snatch discipline.
Muthupandi Raja (Men 65kg Silver): Secured second place with an impressive combined total lift of 286kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Women 53kg Silver): Captured silver after an intense competition, finishing with a total lift of 199kg.
Valluri Ajaya Babu (Men 79kg Silver): Navigated a highly competitive lineup to secure silver for the country.
Harjinder Kaur (Women 69kg Silver): Delivered a strong performance to claim India's seventh weightlifting medal of the Games.
Bindyarani Devi (Women 58kg Bronze): Secured her second career Commonwealth Games medal with a combined lift of 199kg.
Jhandu Kumar (Men Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze): Opened India's overall medal account in Glasgow with a maximum lift of 190kg in the para powerlifting final.
Boxing Quarterfinal Sweep Guarantees Further Medals
India's combat sports contingent has ensured that the nation's medal count will continue to climb. Indian boxers achieved a clean sweep in their respective quarterfinal bouts, guaranteeing at least six bronze medals for the team.
Among the standout performers, Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar, and Jadumani Singh all powered through their quarterfinal matches to advance to the semifinals, locking in additional podium placements for India in the coming sessions.
Complete List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2026
Gold Medalists
Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting, Women 48kg (Games record total lift of 190kg)
Sharmila Dhankar: Para Athletics, Women Shot Put F57 (First Indian para athlete CWG gold)
Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Para Athletics, Men 100 meter T47
Silver Medalists
Rishikanta Singh: Weightlifting, Men 60kg (Games record 121kg snatch)
Muthupandi Raja: Weightlifting, Men 65kg (Total lift 286kg)
Gyaneshwari Yadav: Weightlifting, Women 53kg (Total lift 199kg)
Valluri Ajaya Babu: Weightlifting, Men 79kg
Sarvesh Kushare: Athletics, Men High Jump (First Indian male high jumper CWG medal)
Harjinder Kaur: Weightlifting, Women 69kg
Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men 10,000 meters (First Indian medal in 10,000m)
Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath: Para Athletics, Men 100 meter T47
Murali Sreeshankar: Athletics, Men Long Jump (Best effort of 8.09m)
Bronze Medalists
Jhandu Kumar: Para Powerlifting, Men Heavyweight (Lift of 190kg)
Bindyarani Devi: Weightlifting, Women 58kg (Total lift 199kg)
Shilpa K. Shyla: Para Athletics, Women Shot Put F57 (Awarded post appeal)
Medals Tally
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 47 21 35 103
2 Canada 14 11 14 39
3 England 12 27 17 56
4 Scotland 9 7 7 23
5 Nigeria 7 5 2 14
6 South Africa 6 8 8 22
7 Malaysia 6 2 3 11
8 India 3 9 3 15
9 New Zealand 3 7 4 14
10 Jamaica 3 0 1 4
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