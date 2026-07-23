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CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu confident of India's medal haul despite smaller weightlifting field

At the Commonwealth Games 2026, Mirabai Chanu will also look to put behind the disappointment of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she narrowly missed a medal after finishing fourth in the women’s 49kg category.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu confident of India's medal haul despite smaller weightlifting field
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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