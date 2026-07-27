/CWG 2026: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for long jump final in first attempt

India's Murali Sreeshankar made an assured start to his Commonwealth Games campaign by qualifying for the men's long jump final with a first-attempt leap of 8.01 metres, comfortably surpassing the automatic qualification mark on the opening day of athletics competition in Glasgow on Monday.



Competing in Qualifying Group A, the 27-year-old required a jump of at least 8.00m to secure direct entry into the final. Sreeshankar needed just one attempt to achieve that target, after which he ended his qualification round, conserving his energy for Wednesday's medal event.