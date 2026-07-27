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CWG 2026: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for long jump final in first attempt

Competing in Qualifying Group A, Murali Sreeshankar required a jump of at least 8.00m to secure direct entry into the final. Sreeshankar needed just one attempt to achieve that target, after which he ended his qualification round, conserving his energy for Wednesday's medal event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
CWG 2026: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for long jump final in first attempt
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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